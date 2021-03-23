Krunal Pandya reacts angrily to Tom Curran after scoring 50 on debut

Krunal Pandya, moments after reaching his fifty on ODI debut against England on Tuesday, was seen angrily saying a few words to Tom Curran in response to something the England bowler told him. Jos Buttler was seen intervening between the two as Curran walked away from the visibly angry Pandya, till the umpires walked in to calm Pandya down.

The incident occurred in the 49th over of the Indian innings. As Krunal reached the bowler’s end after completing a single, Curran was seen saying something to Krunal.

Pandya was seen continuing to complain to the umpire about Curran before KL Rahul smashed a six off the next ball.

Sunil Gavaskar, during the post-innings show for the broadcasters, said that the England team was “trying to talk to him (Krunal Pandya), maybe unsettle him, but he’s someone who has played a lot of IPL, which toughens you up,” also adding that when you get to a landmark, you “feel the emotion”.

Pandya, who was given his ODI cap before the start of the match, got to his fifty off just 26 balls, which is the fastest in the world by any cricketer on ODI debut.

His innings is also the joint fastest ODI fifty for India against England and the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian since 2012. This is also only the third occasion when an Indian had scored a fifty on ODI debut batting at No.7 or below.

Krunal remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 balls as India scored 317/5.