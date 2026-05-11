WATCH: Emotional Krunal Pandya nearly breaks down recalling MI days with Pollard & Hardik

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s star all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned emotional after guiding his team to a memorable last-ball thriller win against his former side, Mumbai Indians, in the Indian Premier League 2026 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

After playing a brilliant hand – 46-ball 73 – on a tricky surface against his brother Hardik Pandya and close friend Kieron Pollard’s MI, memories of his old days at the Mumbai franchise came flooding back for the elder Pandya.

Fighting cramps, Krunal ensured RCB stayed in the hunt during the 167-run chase and was seen hugging Pollard, Mumbai’s batting coach, after the game.