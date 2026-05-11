WATCH: Emotional Krunal Pandya nearly breaks down recalling MI days with Pollard & Hardik

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s star all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned emotional after guiding his team to a memorable last-ball thriller win against his former side, Mumbai Indians, in the Indian Premier League 2026 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.
After playing a brilliant hand – 46-ball 73 – on a tricky surface against his brother Hardik Pandya and close friend Kieron Pollard’s MI, memories of his old days at the Mumbai franchise came flooding back for the elder Pandya.
Fighting cramps, Krunal ensured RCB stayed in the hunt during the 167-run chase and was seen hugging Pollard, Mumbai’s batting coach, after the game.
Asked about that emotional moment the two shared after the enthralling contest, which RCB won on the final ball to go top of the points table, Krunal said, “Polly (Kieron) is my big brother. I had my best six years at MI. I remember the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard were the engine room. We won a lot of games with bat, ball and fielding.”
Bonds that are 𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹 ❤️🫂💙
🎥 Heartwarming words from Krunal Pandya that hit you right in the feels as he remembers his time at @mipaltan 🫶#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvMI | @krunalpandya24 | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/ifNpKSRnU3
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026
Speaking after the match, Krunal reflected on his years at Mumbai Indians and the collective role played by him, Pollard and Hardik in shaping that successful core group.
“I still remember in 2021 when we were playing our last game, the three of us held each other’s hand and felt like, okay, this is the last time we’ll be able to play together. It was obviously an emotional moment again, but I love Kieron Pollard,” said Krunal, his voice cracking as he grew emotional. “He is a terrific human being, the GOAT of this format. He has won so many trophies and games.”
Krunal also revealed one particular line from Pollard that stayed with him through difficult moments in his career.
“As they say, you are right. Kieron always used to tell me that you can’t keep a good man down,” he added.
RCB will next host Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on Wednesday.
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