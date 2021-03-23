scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Krunal Pandya becomes emotional on being given maiden ODI cap by Hardik Pandya

Krunal  Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made their debuts in the first ODI against England.

By: Sports Desk |
March 23, 2021 3:34:03 pm
ind vs engKrunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya before the 1st ODI vs England

Krunal Pandya, who received his first ODI cap for India from his brother Hardik Pandya in the team huddle before the start of the 1st ODI vs England on Tuesday, was seen becoming emotional after the moment.

Krunal  and Prasidh Krishna made their debuts in the first ODI against England. India won the Tests 3-1 before clinching the T20I series 3-2. In the fifth and final T20I, the Men in Blue had thoroughly outplayed England to win the game by 36 runs. India will be looking to make a winning start in the ODI series, with a few changes to their side.

Prasidh Krishna has been included in the XI following a good show in the domestic season. Krunal, on the other hand, scored two unbeaten centuries and two fifties for Baroda in the domestic 50-over tournament. The 29-year old has already represented India in a total of 18 T20Is after making his debut in 2018.

Kohli said at the toss: “KL will bat at 5 and keep. Top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Sheryas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete.”

