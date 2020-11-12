Krunal Pandya detained at Mumbai airport by DRI

Krunal Pandya has been reportedly detained at Mumbai airport. (File Photo/IANS)

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was on Thursday detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, DRI sources said.

Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel, the sources said.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

(More to follow…)

