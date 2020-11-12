scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Bihar polls

Krunal Pandya detained at Mumbai airport by DRI

Krunal Pandya was returning from UAE, where he was part of the IPL 2020 winning Mumbai Indians side.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: November 12, 2020 9:33:06 pm
pandyaKrunal Pandya has been reportedly detained at Mumbai airport. (File Photo/IANS)

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was on Thursday detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, DRI sources said.

Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel, the sources said.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.

READ | Cream rises to the top: Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020 title

(More to follow…)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mumbai Indians celebrate fifth IPL title
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 12: Latest News