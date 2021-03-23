‘This one is for my dad’: Krunal Pandya breaks down in tears after smashing fastest 50 by ODI debutant

“This one is for my dad. It was very emotional,” is all Krunal Pandya could manage in the interview with Murali Kartik after smashing 58 off 31 balls in the 1st ODI vs England on Tuesday. His innings, coming on his debut, was the fastest by a debutant in the history of ODI cricket.

What a debut innings by Krunal Pandya. Emotions can’t controlled by him🥺 #ENGvsIND #KrunalPandya pic.twitter.com/NTlX6pewkz — Vipul Madkaikar (@the_vipul10) March 23, 2021

As Krunal broke down in tears, Kartik asked him to take his time. Krunal then asked for the interview to be cut short and the cameras moved away from him.

The cameras later showed his brother Hardik Pandya going up to him. “It is a proud moment for the family, and an emotional one as well,” Kartik said.

“The emotions well up. He has lost his father just months ago, so the emotions are raw. It was great of Murali Kartik to not carry on with the proceedings and allow him to go and prepare to bowl,” said Sunil Gavaskar a little later.

Krunal and Hardik Pandyas’ father passed away at the age of 71 in January this year after a cardiac arrest. Krunal, who had been leading the Baroda team in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, had left the tournament mid-way to return home at the time.

Fastest 50 in a debut match for #KrunalPandya. What a man! Hardik’s reaction has my heart. Be super Proud.❤👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/d2fv8hTZyR — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest 50 by an ODI debutant — looking up at the skies to celebrate the moment — as India posted 317/5 in their 50 overs.