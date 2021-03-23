scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
‘This one is for my dad’: Krunal Pandya breaks down in tears after smashing fastest 50 by ODI debutant

Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant but could not manage more than two sentences as he broke down in tears in the post-innings chat.

Updated: March 23, 2021 6:50:10 pm
krunal pandya englandKrunal Pandya breaks down in the post-innings interview (Screenshot)

“This one is for my dad. It was very emotional,” is all Krunal Pandya could manage in the interview with Murali Kartik after smashing 58 off 31 balls in the 1st ODI vs England on Tuesday. His innings, coming on his debut, was the fastest by a debutant in the history of ODI cricket.

As Krunal broke down in tears, Kartik asked him to take his time. Krunal then asked for the interview to be cut short and the cameras moved away from him.

READ | Krunal Pandya becomes emotional on being given maiden ODI cap by Hardik Pandya

The cameras later showed his brother Hardik Pandya going up to him. “It is a proud moment for the family, and an emotional one as well,” Kartik said.

“The emotions well up. He has lost his father just months ago, so the emotions are raw. It was great of Murali Kartik to not carry on with the proceedings and allow him to go and prepare to bowl,” said Sunil Gavaskar a little later.

READ | Hardik, Krunal Pandya’s father passes away

Krunal and Hardik Pandyas’ father passed away at the age of 71 in January this year after a cardiac arrest. Krunal, who had been leading the Baroda team in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, had left the tournament mid-way to return home at the time.

Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest 50 by an ODI debutant — looking up at the skies to celebrate the moment — as India posted 317/5 in their 50 overs.

