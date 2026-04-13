Krunal Pandya on using bouncers as a spinner in IPL 2026: ‘I am someone who follows my gut’

Bouncers are usually bowled by fast bowlers, so it’s rare to see a spinner use one in T20 cricket. But with batters dominating and innovation becoming more important, Krunal Pandya has started using the surprise bouncer to keep ahead of the game.

The RCB all-rounder, who used the short ball ploy during his spell of 1/26 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, mentioned that the Impact Player rule had played a role in him using the bouncers to try to contain the batter from taking him on.

“I have never shied away from trying different and new things. Because if you see with the impact player rule, previously, without an impact player, you had a number six all-rounder, a number seven all-rounder. Batsmanship was quite different, but now having 8 pure batters, plus the skill set. You see the young boys like Mukul, Vaibhav, so many of them are just coming and hitting from ball one consistently.”