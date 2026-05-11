Krunal Pandya explains why he batted on despite cramps in RCB’s run chase against MI

Krunal said the importance of the fixture at the business end of the season pushed him to continue despite physical discomfort. (CREIMAS)

With both legs cramping, every run becoming a struggle, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) looking to end a two-game losing run, Krunal Pandya refused to walk off.

The all-rounder scored 73 off 46 balls, rescuing RCB from 39/3 and taking them to the doorstep of victory against Mumbai Indians before falling late in the 167-run chase in Raipur on Sunday.

But after the match, Krunal revealed the physical toll the innings had taken as RCB edged closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs with a tense two-wicket win.

“Obviously, later on, cramps were very, very painful. I mean, it started from calf, hamstring, glutes and both legs. I was cramping,” Krunal said after the game.