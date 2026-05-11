Krunal Pandya explains why he batted on despite cramps in RCB’s run chase against MI

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With both legs cramping, every run becoming a struggle, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) looking to end a two-game losing run, Krunal Pandya refused to walk off.
The all-rounder scored 73 off 46 balls, rescuing RCB from 39/3 and taking them to the doorstep of victory against Mumbai Indians before falling late in the 167-run chase in Raipur on Sunday.
But after the match, Krunal revealed the physical toll the innings had taken as RCB edged closer to the IPL 2026 playoffs with a tense two-wicket win.
“Obviously, later on, cramps were very, very painful. I mean, it started from calf, hamstring, glutes and both legs. I was cramping,” Krunal said after the game.
“But again, I was very clear that I’m not going to go out. I’ll fight through that pain, and I’ll make sure that whatever I can contribute for the team, I’ll do it.”
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Krunal said the importance of the fixture at the business end of the season pushed him to continue despite physical discomfort.
“Plus, this was a very, very crucial game for us. Especially at the fag end of the tournament, every game matters,” he said.
“So it was very clear that I’ll fight through that pain and make sure that whatever and whichever way I can contribute, I’ll contribute in that.”
Asked how he managed to continue despite severe cramps, Krunal said it came down to mentality and his comfort in pressure situations.
“I mean, sheer willpower, I’ll say,” he said.
“Again, if you see over a period of time how I’ve played my cricket, I’ve always played without giving up, and I always cherish those tough situations. It was sheer willpower and courage that I did not want to give up,” he added.
This is not the first time Krunal has rescued RCB from a precarious position. He had previously taken them to a win against Delhi Capitals from 25/3, but rated Sunday’s innings higher.
“I mean, yes, last year, a similar situation at 25/3, and I went batting. Both situations were the same. Obviously, it becomes easier when Virat Kohli is at the other end, which always helps you. But that too was a tough wicket and situation. But this is a little more special because we were consistently losing wickets. And there was more pressure. And the timing, we were playing the 11th game, it was a crucial match to win, and if you contribute anything in a winning cause, it’s special,” he said.
Krunal added that the surface in Raipur was far from straightforward.
“Obviously, the wicket was slightly tricky. It was slightly two-paced,” he said.
“As you saw, for all 40 overs, it was slightly more challenging for batters.”
RCB had lost three early wickets before Krunal rebuilt the innings through the middle overs.
“When I went in, obviously, I was under pressure. We lost three quick wickets,” he said.
Bonds that are 𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹 ❤️🫂💙
🎥 Heartwarming words from Krunal Pandya that hit you right in the feels as he remembers his time at @mipaltan 🫶#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvMI | @krunalpandya24 | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/ifNpKSRnU3
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026
“But my plan was simple. If I built the innings from there and put us in a good position, we’d be able to get the result we wanted.”
RCB next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.