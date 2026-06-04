Krunal on relationship with Hardik: ‘When your brother also plays same sport…’

Krunal Pandya was an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) setup this season that succesfully defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title. For both Pandya and RCB, there were significant milestones – RCB became just the third team to have won consecutive IPL titles, after famously having waited 17 years to win their first last season. For Pandya, this was the fifth time he had won the title, having won it four times in the past with the Mumbai Indians.

It was also the second time he didn’t have his brother Hardik with him on the champions’ podium, with the latter instead having a forgettable season as captain of MI. Krunal and Hardik famously share a close relationship that has been seen on the cricket field a number of times in the IPL and with the Indian team. “Obviously, we have played together,” said Krunal in an interview with the Times of India.