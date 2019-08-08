Krishnappa Gowtham takes six wickets but India A reeling at 23/3 against West Indies A

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham grabbed a six-wicket haul before the West Indies bowlers struck back to put India A in a spot of bother at 23 for three in the third unofficial Test.

On a day dominated by bowlers, Gowtham (6/67) foxed the opposition batsmen as West Indies A were bowled out for 194 in the first innings, which left them trailing by seven runs.

However, the hosts came back strongly right before stumps to reduce India to 23 for three at the end of day two.

The home side resumed at the overnight score of 23 for one, with comeback-man Umesh Yadav (2/29 off 16 overs) bowling an economical spell while also picking up the wickets of Akim Frazer and Brandon King to reduce West Indies A to 36 for three.

For the hosts, opener Jeremy Solozano (69 not out) and Sunil Ambris (43) tried to resurrect the innings by stitching a 66-run partnership but the latter was trapped leg before wicket by Shivam Dube.

After skipper Hanuma Vihari handed the ball to Gowtham, who had dismissed opener Montcin Hodge (15) on the opening day, the 30-year-old wrecked havoc in the opposition camp by claiming the scalps of the five of the last six West Indies A wickets.

The hosts, who looked comfortable at 134/4 in the 43rd over, folded for 194 in the 73rd over.

With a slender lead of seven runs, India A looked to put up a decent target but their batsmen failed to reach double digits as pacer Chemar Holder (2/24) provided early breakthroughs by sending openers Priyank Panchal (3) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (6) back to the pavilion.

Mayank Agarval was next to depart (5).

This was after West Indies A bowled out India A for a meagre 201 in their first inning.

Skipper Vihari (55 off 139 balls) and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (62 off 66 balls) bailed India A out, stitching a crucial 86 runs for the fifth wicket after the visitors 48 for four.

Brief scores:

India A 201 & 23/3 (Chemar Holder 2-14)

West Indies A: 194 (Jeremy Solozano 69 not out, Sunil Ambris 43; Krishnappa Gowtham 6-67.