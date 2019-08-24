Krishnappa Gowtham scores 134 and takes 8/15 in a single T20 match

Krishnappa Gowtham registered what could be the best ever all-round performance in T20 history in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL) season on Friday, but he has not broken any records since state T20 leagues are not given official T20 status. They are categorized as ‘Other T20s’.

Dear @rajasthanroyals, if you haven’t thought of retaining players next season yet, helping you with that 😄 https://t.co/hfB77GFLrU — Namma KPL (@KPLKSCA) August 23, 2019

Playing for Bellary Tuskers against Shivamogga Lions, Gowtham, who also plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, scored 134* off 56 balls in the first innings. He then returned with the ball to take figures of 8/15 in 4 overs as his team romped to a 70-run victory.

Advertising

Gowtham might not have officially broken any all-time T20 records, but he has broken all KPL records in one go. His 134* is the highest score in the KPL. His century, which came off 39 balls, is the fastest century in the KPL. Also, his 13 sixes in the innings is the highest count for sixes hit in one KPL innings.

His 8/15, which incidentally also included a hat-trick, is also the best ever bowling figures in the KPL.

Also, Gowtham took two catches in the match.

I just witnessed K GOWTHAM making 134no with 13 x 6’s and then took 8/15… greatest bowling figures in T20 history! #ManoftheMatch

WOW!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@KPLKSCA — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 23, 2019

134* in a T20 game is excellent.

8 wickets in 4 overs is extraordinary. K Gowtham has done both in one game. That’s unreal. 😱 #KPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 23, 2019

Speaking after the match, Gowtham said, “I don’t think I expected this, nor did anyone else out here. Thanks to everyone who turned up and supported us.”

On being asked which he enjoyed more, batting or bowling, he replied, “Well, I enjoyed my girlfriend’s smile.”