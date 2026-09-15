‘Even my wife is questioning his exclusion’: Srikkanth on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India celebrates after scoring his fifty runs during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former India player Krishnamachari Srikkanth tore into the Indian team management for dropping the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI of the 1st T20I match vs Afghanistan on Sunday. Sanju Samson was favoured ahead of him in the match but the Kerala batter could manage just 10 runs even as India won by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

“Yesterday, because Sooryavanshi didn’t play, we started watching a movie. My wife was shouting that Sooryavanshi didn’t play, and started arguing that someone who was the Player of the Match in the last match isn’t playing. Even my wife is questioning his exclusion. You are not treating Sooryavanshi properly. Now, if he plays the next match, he’ll wonder whether he’ll be dropped if he doesn’t score,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube Channel.