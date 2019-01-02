Krishi Vigyan Kendra writes to BCCI, Virat Kohli recommending ‘Kadaknath’ chicken over grilled chicken

Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh has sent a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to stop eating grilled chicken and switch to ‘Kadaknath’ chicken. The centre claims the grilled chicken that the players intake is high on cholesterol and fat and it is better to eat ‘Kadaknath’ chicken which is low on both cholesterol and fat while also being high on protein and iron content.

In the letter addressed to BCCI and Kohli, and shared by news agency ANI, the centre writes, “It has been known by the media that Virat Kohli and other players of India cricket team are eating Grilled Chicken in their diet. But due to higher quantities of cholesterol and fat in Grilled Chicken you are stop [sic] it’s in your diet and adopted [sic] vegan diet.”

“Krishi Vigyan Kendra Jhabua (Kadaknath Research Centre) want to suggest Virat Kohli and BCCI that in the meet of Jhabua’s Kadaknath chickens the cholesterol and fat are very low with higher protein and iron content as per report of National Research Centre on Meet Hyderabad. Therefore, you and your team members are fulfill [sic] your chicken requirement by Jhabua’s Kadaknath chickens.”

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) writes to BCCI and Indian captain Virat Kohli asking them to now consider eating ‘Kadaknath’ chicken due to its low cholesterol and fat content. pic.twitter.com/DH4GVNDGC5 — ANI (@ANI) 2 January 2019

In an interview, Kohli had dwelled on his diet by saying, “I have a set breakfast. I eat an omelette, three egg whites, one whole egg. The spinach black pepper and cheese, some grilled bacon or smoked salmon along with it. I eat papaya or dragon fruit if it’s available or watermelon. I eat decent amount of cheese for good fats. I carry my own butters and I get gluten free bread from the hotels…so I apply on that. Then a nice big pot of green tea with lemon, I drink three to four cups of that,” he said on ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

“When our trainer Mr. Basu tells me to put on a bit of muscle then I increase red meat. Otherwise generally for lunch it’s grilled chicken and mashed potatoes, spinach and veggies and for dinner it’s seafood,” he went on to add.