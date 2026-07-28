‘He ate 9 balls, can’t play fast’: Former opener slams India vice-captain

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A clinical Indian team wrapped up the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a 3-0 clean sweep, but former India opener Kris Srikkanth was far from impressed with Tilak Varma’s performance. Varma, who scored 11 off 9 deliveries in the final game, has recently been criticised for consuming too many dot balls and playing too slowly in the middle order.
Srikkanth slammed Tilak for his innings, comparing him unfavourably with Rajat Patidar, and suggested that the two-time IPL-winning captain deserves a chance ahead of the current India vice-captain.
“Once again, Tilak ate nine balls. He can’t play fast for too long. Where is the consistency? Tell me? What did he do in England? There will be one knock here and there,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.
“He is nothing compared to Rajat Patidar. If you want a real solid T20 knock, go to Patidar, give him a chance. Everyone is getting chances like Yash Thakur, give him a chance too,” he added.
Tilak scored an unbeaten 6 off 5 balls in the first T20I before playing an attacking knock of 60 off 29 in the second game.
India defeated Zimbabwe by 7 wickets, 90 runs and 35 runs in the three games.
Srikkanth also trained his guns on opener Abhishek Sharma, who failed to impress across all three outings. He said teams have started to figure Abhishek out and that Sanju Samson will soon return to the Indian side.
“Abhishek Sharma has been sorted out in international cricket, right from the World Cup. I think a tough call has to be taken against him now. I feel Sanju will get his chance again now. He will receive a call back 100%. The selectors will have to take a tough call,” he said.
In his last 10 innings, Abhishek has registered only 191 runs with a solitary half-century. Notably, the southpaw has been dismissed for single-digit scores in his last four innings.
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