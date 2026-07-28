‘He ate 9 balls, can’t play fast’: Former opener slams India vice-captain

A clinical Indian team wrapped up the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a 3-0 clean sweep, but former India opener Kris Srikkanth was far from impressed with Tilak Varma’s performance. Varma, who scored 11 off 9 deliveries in the final game, has recently been criticised for consuming too many dot balls and playing too slowly in the middle order.

Srikkanth slammed Tilak for his innings, comparing him unfavourably with Rajat Patidar, and suggested that the two-time IPL-winning captain deserves a chance ahead of the current India vice-captain.

“Once again, Tilak ate nine balls. He can’t play fast for too long. Where is the consistency? Tell me? What did he do in England? There will be one knock here and there,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.