Kris Srikkanth slams SRH: ‘Can win only if they score 500 with this bowling attack’

Coming into the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling was under scrutiny, but as the tournament started and is in progress, the attack has shown more and more flaws. In the game against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, defending 220 runs, the side looked clueless. Although spinners Shivang Kumar and Harsh Dubey did a decent job, the rest of the bowling looked toothless. Speaking about SRH’s vulnerable bowling attack, former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth said SRH need to score 500 runs to win.

“They have no scope with their bowling. The opposition will chase down even 300 against their bowling. Their two young spinners, Harsh Dubey and Shivang Kumar, are good. But their bowling starts and ends there. Eshan Malinga will get smashed straight to Colombo with his bowling, yet, SRH is playing him,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.