Kris Srikkanth says Tilak Varma is ‘clueless’ and says he would pick Samson

Former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth did not mince his words. He said Tilak Varma is clueless and India should play Sanju Samson in his place.

“He’s already the vice-captain, and it looks like he’ll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn’t want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless. I would rather play Sanju Samson himself instead of Tilak Varma,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Samson, who had a brilliant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, followed it up with a good Indian Premier League season for the Chennai Super Kings.