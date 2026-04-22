‘This boy can be the next demi-god of cricket’: Kris Srikkanth’s high praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Former World Cup winning player for India Krishnamachari Srikkanth lauded the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, comparing him to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, saying that he can be the next demi-god of Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi has been on top form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, scoring 246 runs in 6 matches he has played for the Rajasthan Royals.

“The boy is simply outstanding and brilliant and in my opinion, dear selectors, Ajit (Agarkar) I’m telling you today fast track him, next series he should be playing. In fact I’ve been saying this since last year, he should have been fast tracked and been in the the T20 World Cup team. In the 15. He might not be in the 11 but 15. First let him be in the 15 and get the feel of what is international cricket. I think Sooryavanshi as is where is today, he should be fast tracked. No question of giving him time, let him be consistent, no chance. That guy can win you matches just like this. Imagine, first ball of Bumrah, sixer, Josh Hazlewood, he hammers him. He hammers anybody and everybody. He’s not bothered,” Srikkanth said in a podcast on The Week YouTube channel.