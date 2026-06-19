Kris Srikkanth on Kohli: ‘Should have given him a royal send-off in Test cricket’

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Virat Kohli retired from red-ball cricket ahead of the marquee series against England last year. Kohli’s Test career form dipped during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Kohli announced his retirement in April, immediately after Rohit Sharma. Former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth opined that Kohli should have gotten a royal send-off in his Test career.
“I think Virat Kohli should have played the Test series in England, in my opinion. He is a different level. It is not about age. He’s got the passion, aggression; he’s simply amazing,” Srikkanth said in an interview with PTI.
“In 20-20 cricket, he is amazing, in IPL as well. Against England, in that series, Virat should have gone, frankly speaking. I think they should have given him a royal send-off. For someone who has done so much for Indian cricket, they should have given him a royal send-off in Test cricket. Unfortunately, it did not happen,” Srikkanth said
“You should let him alone. Let Virat decide what to do. Like what Sachin did. He is King of Kings. He himself would know what to do, what not to do. He is a very balanced guy. I like his commitment to the game and he is a big team man. He’s been one of the best captains India has produced, especially in Test cricket. But it’s just that he’s not been lucky that he could not win an ICC trophy. But otherwise, in my opinion, he has been one of the best captains India has produced,” he expressed.
Srikkanth also affirmed that Rohit should continue in the side till the 2027 ODI World Cup.
“Rohit, yes in Test cricket he retired, it was fine. I think it was right. 20-20 they all retired together, which is probably their own decision. In one-day cricket, I still believe Rohit Sharma is one of the best one-day cricketers and ODI openers. I think if he is scoring runs and fit enough, then why not? He should play the 2027 World Cup,” he said.
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