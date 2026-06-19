Kris Srikkanth on Kohli: ‘Should have given him a royal send-off in Test cricket’

Virat Kohli retired from red-ball cricket ahead of the marquee series against England last year. Kohli’s Test career form dipped during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Kohli announced his retirement in April, immediately after Rohit Sharma. Former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth opined that Kohli should have gotten a royal send-off in his Test career.

“I think Virat Kohli should have played the Test series in England, in my opinion. He is a different level. It is not about age. He’s got the passion, aggression; he’s simply amazing,” Srikkanth said in an interview with PTI.

“In 20-20 cricket, he is amazing, in IPL as well. Against England, in that series, Virat should have gone, frankly speaking. I think they should have given him a royal send-off. For someone who has done so much for Indian cricket, they should have given him a royal send-off in Test cricket. Unfortunately, it did not happen,” Srikkanth said