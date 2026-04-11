‘Just a run-feeder… until they play him, they’ll suffer’ – Ex-India cricketer slams RCB’s Abhinandan Singh after costly outing vs RR

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s decision to play fast bowler Abhinandan Singh in the XI against Rajasthan Royals, where the defending champions suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The uncapped Indian right-arm pacer has been expensive for RCB in his three outings. Having made his IPL debut during RCB’s season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abhinandan has managed to pick only three wickets while leaking nearly 13 runs per over.

Against RR in Guwahati, Abhinandan had another poor outing, leaking 54 runs in just three overs. Fifteen-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel targeted the fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh.