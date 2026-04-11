‘Just a run-feeder… until they play him, they’ll suffer’ – Ex-India cricketer slams RCB’s Abhinandan Singh after costly outing vs RR

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Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s decision to play fast bowler Abhinandan Singh in the XI against Rajasthan Royals, where the defending champions suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
The uncapped Indian right-arm pacer has been expensive for RCB in his three outings. Having made his IPL debut during RCB’s season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abhinandan has managed to pick only three wickets while leaking nearly 13 runs per over.
Against RR in Guwahati, Abhinandan had another poor outing, leaking 54 runs in just three overs. Fifteen-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel targeted the fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh.
Srikkanth said RCB will continue to suffer as long as they play Abhinandan. “RCB are playing this Abhinandan, who is just a run feeder. Until they play him, they’ll suffer. Even Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar were expensive in their first two overs because of Sooryavanshi. Only Krunal Pandya bowled well. Abhinandan himself doesn’t know why he is playing in the XI,” he said on his YouTube channel.
While RCB has exciting options like left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav and Rasikh Salam, the management went with Abhinandan. Srikkanth also said the side made a big mistake by not playing spinner Suyash Sharma. “RCB made a big blunder by not playing Suyash Sharma. Abhinandan is getting hit in every match, but RCB keeps backing him, which I don’t understand. They messed up by having Abhinandan over Suyash Sharma in the playing XI,” he said.
The six-wicket loss to RR is also the first defeat for Rajat Patidar’s side in eight games. RCB had a winning streak of eight games, which included a title-winning run in IPL 2025.
Srikkanth lauded RR spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets this season and has been Rajasthan’s go-to man. “Bishnoi deserves a lot of credit. His spell was crucial, especially the wicket of Virat Kohli in the powerplay. He bowls with tremendous courage,” said Srikkanth.
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