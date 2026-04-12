‘RCB batters will smash him to Marine Drive & Churchgate station’: Former India cricketer’s brutal take on Shardul Thakur ahead of MI vs RCB clash

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Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has launched a scathing attack on Mumbai Indians’ fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and also criticised pacer Deepak Chahar for letting the team down in the first few games of IPL 2026.
Shardul Thakur won the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders, but was expensive for Mumbai Indians in the following two games, both of which the five-time champions lost. After starting their IPL 2026 campaign with a win over KKR, Mumbai faltered against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
In a marquee clash on Sunday, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on MI. In his usual no-holds-barred style, Srikkanth said Shardul is already done for the season after helping his team win just one game. “Shardul Thakur’s quota for the season is over in the first match itself with a Player of the Match award. The RCB batters will smash him to Marine Drive and Church Gate station,” he said on his YouTube channel.
The former India captain argued that Mumbai cannot play Shardul and Chahar together. He said that if they do, the duo will leak nearly 100 runs in their combined quota of eight overs. “They can’t play Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar together. If they both play, those eight overs will go for at least 96 runs,” he added.
Srikkanth went on to say that Chahar should not even be in the playing XI, and argued that the team should play youngster Ashwani Kumar instead. “Trent Boult has been a big letdown for them. If they play him and Bumrah, they’ll have to open with these two. Boult must bowl the first over. Deepak Chahar should not even be in the 11. Ashwani Kumar is a good player who won a Player of the Match award last year as well. Play him instead of Chahar. Deepak Chahar is done. He is playing like someone who should be sent to a mechanic’s shed,” said Srikkanth.
Srikkanth, who had earlier slammed RCB for playing Abhinandan Singh, said Bengaluru will need to drop the Uttar Pradesh pacer and should also replace Phil Salt with Jacob Bethell for the crucial game at the Wankhede Stadium. “They have to drop Abhinandan Singh. Mumbai will definitely smash him. Suyash Sharma has to replace him. Jacob Bethell has to play instead of Phil Salt. It was in Mumbai that he [Bethell] scored the century against India. Salt should be given a break. Let Padikkal open the batting with Bethell at No. 3. England self-destructed by waiting for Salt’s one magical innings in the T20 World Cup. He’s not good based on recent form,” he said.
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