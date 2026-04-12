‘RCB batters will smash him to Marine Drive & Churchgate station’: Former India cricketer’s brutal take on Shardul Thakur ahead of MI vs RCB clash

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has launched a scathing attack on Mumbai Indians’ fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and also criticised pacer Deepak Chahar for letting the team down in the first few games of IPL 2026.

Shardul Thakur won the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders, but was expensive for Mumbai Indians in the following two games, both of which the five-time champions lost. After starting their IPL 2026 campaign with a win over KKR, Mumbai faltered against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

In a marquee clash on Sunday, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on MI. In his usual no-holds-barred style, Srikkanth said Shardul is already done for the season after helping his team win just one game. “Shardul Thakur’s quota for the season is over in the first match itself with a Player of the Match award. The RCB batters will smash him to Marine Drive and Church Gate station,” he said on his YouTube channel.