Kraigg Brathwaite cleared to bowl in international cricket by ICC

All-rounder Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which ended on September 2.

Kraigg Brathwaite remains free to bowl in international cricket. (Source: AP)

West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the ICC after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment test in Loughborough, United Kingdom on September 14, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

