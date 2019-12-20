KPL fixing probe: Karnataka association secy under scanner

A total of 15 persons have been accused in the KPL fixing scam so far including three players, one coach, one manager, two owners and several bookies from around India. (Representational) A total of 15 persons have been accused in the KPL fixing scam so far including three players, one coach, one manager, two owners and several bookies from around India. (Representational)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) unit of the Bengaluru police on Thusrday carried out searches at the residence of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Santosh Menon as part its investigations into the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case.

“In the KPL case the CCB carried out morning raids at the house of Santosh Menon, KSCA Secretary. A search warrant was taken from the court,’’ joint commissioner of police (crime) in Bengaluru city Sandeep Patil said.

Menon is the second KSCA official to come under the scanner for the fixing KPL games. Earlier this month, the CCB arrested KSCA committee member and Karnataka u-19 coach Sudhendra Shinde. He also happens to be the manager of the KPL side Belagavi Panthers. Shinde was arrested for conspiring with Belagavi Panthers owner Asfak Ali Thara and captain CM Gautam to fix games.

“Shinde was the link between the Panthers owner Ali and the KSCA in the KPL fixing,’’ police sources said. The crime branch has also asked KSCA to provide ownership patterns of KPL franchise and details about anti-corruption measures .

“We have sought a wide range of information from the KSCA about level of monitoring of matches whether corruption was reported and what action was taken. We have also sought information on all Indian Premier League matches played in Bengaluru. We are restricted to investigating matches and fixing suspected to have occurred in Karnataka,’’ police sources said.

A total of 15 persons have been accused in the KPL fixing scam so far including three players, one coach, one manager, two owners and several bookies from around India.

