Kookaburra receives letter from 11-year old girl asking for gender-neutral pads

An 11-year old cricketer Olivia’s letter to a cricket equipment company Kookaburra has gone viral on social media highlighting that their pads were made specifically for boys and were not gender-neutral.

Gifted a voucher on her birthday, Olivia, who is a Alyssa Healy fan, wanted to have a Kookaburra kit. She went to a store but found out that all the pads were made for boys and that’s when she decided to write the letter, saying that women are equally passionate about the sport and women’s cricket is growing very fast.

She also said that Kookaburra’s website carries only one video of a female cricketer out of around 20 and that they would love to see more videos of female cricketers.

Beautifully argued request from player in our Heat Girls League team. Fair point made. Thnx for response so far @KookaburraCkt. @ahealy77 pic.twitter.com/y2N4gftG6u — Bulimba Cricket Club (@BulimbaCricket) 24 August 2018

Here is what she wrote:

“Dear Kookaburra,

My name is Olivia, I am 11 years old and completely obsessed with cricket. Last summer, I started playing cricket in an all-girls team.

Recently, it was my birthday and I received a rebel sport gift-voucher. Today, I went to rebel and bought the Kookaburra Verve Pro 400 batting pads in the size ‘boys.’ It made me a little bit sad that the size was just called ‘boys’ to ‘kids’ because women’s cricket is growing very fast, especially with the WBBL and the Southern Stars winning the Women’s Ashes. Alyssa Healy uses Kookaburra gear and I think she is a great role model so I wanted to have Kookaburra kit.

On the Kookaburra.biz website, on the coaching page, there are 20 videos, however, only one features a female cricketer would love to see more videos featuring female members of team Kookaburra. Yours Sincerely.”

The company Kookaburra responded by saying that she must have come across old stock as they have replaced all sixing to Juniors and Adults instead of boys and mens.

Their reponse:

“Great letter Olivia. In 2017 we switched all of our sizing to Juniors and Adults rather than the old style of boys and mens. It may have been old stock you saw in Rebel, but regardless shows how important this change is!” was their response.

Great letter Olivia. In 2017 we switched all of our sizing to Juniors and Adults rather than the old style of boys and mens. It may have been old stock you saw in Rebel, but regardless shows how important this change is! — Kookaburra Cricket (@KookaburraCkt) 24 August 2018

On our social media sites over the last few years you will have seen a much bigger focus on our amazing female players. This is where we feature coaching tips and messages from players. — Kookaburra Cricket (@KookaburraCkt) 24 August 2018

Kookaburra further said, “In the coming months you’ll see great stuff from @ahealy77 @Nicole_Bolton12 @megan_schutt @SophieMolineux1 @RachaelHaynes and many more.”

