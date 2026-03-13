Kolkata Knight Riders sign Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for upcoming IPL season

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Three-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday announced the signing of Zimbabwe’s pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming season, set to start from March 28. Muzarabani joins the Knights as a replacement to Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman who was let go from the franchise due to political tensions between Bangladesh and India.
“The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season,” the franchise said in a statement about the Zimbabwean’s arrival.
The player was recently in India for the T20 World Cup and took 13 scalps, even making it into the ICC Team of the Tournament. His best figures were 4/17 against the mighty Australia as he helped Zimbabwe defeat the 2021 champions and make their way into the Super 8s.
A new Blessing in Purple & Gold 💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/p31V3LsGfm
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 13, 2026
The Knights will start their IPL 2026 season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday.
Following their season opener, KKR will play three games in succession at home at the Eden Gardens in April, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing 2025 season in the Indian Premier League, finishing eighth on the points table with just five wins from the season a year after they clinched the title for the third time. KKR struggled to find consistency with both bat and ball and failed to build momentum as the tournament progressed, leading to an early end to their playoff hopes.
However, the team led by Ajinkya Rahane will be hoping to regroup and bounce back strongly in the upcoming campaign. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.
