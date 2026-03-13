Kolkata Knight Riders sign Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for upcoming IPL season

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, right, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Three-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday announced the signing of Zimbabwe’s pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming season, set to start from March 28. Muzarabani joins the Knights as a replacement to Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman who was let go from the franchise due to political tensions between Bangladesh and India.

“The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season,” the franchise said in a statement about the Zimbabwean’s arrival.