KKR retire Andre Russell’s No.12 jersey

The Kolkata Knight Riders have retired the No.12 jersey that was worn by former allrounder Andre Russell ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell, who was a fixture of the KKR side for 11 seasons, announced his retirement from the IPL last November and will be part of the team’s coaching staff in the upcoming season.

KKR made the announcement in a ‘Knights Unplugged’ event in which they handed Russell a framed version of his jersey. Russell spent two seasons on the fringes of Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and 2013 before being signed by KKR in 2014. The Jamaican went on to play for the franchise through to 2025 in all seasons except in 2017. He has played 140 matches in the IPL, of which 133 came for KKR.