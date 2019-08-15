Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Brendom McCullum as head coach

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders announced Friday that it had appointed former New Zealand captain Brendom McCullum as the team’s new head coach. The appointment comes after McCullum announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Advertising

“McCullum has been very closely associated with the Knight Riders franchise as a player first from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2012-2013 & was part of the IPL championship squad in 2012. He was also part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the CPL, from 2016-2018, during which TKR won back-to-back championships in 2017 & 2018,” the team said in a statement.

“It’s a great honor to take on this responsibility. The Knight Rider franchises in IPL & CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. We have fantastic squads in both KKR & TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the successes both franchises have enjoyed,” McCullum said in the statement.

📣 The announcement you all have been waiting for! 🤩 Put your hands together and welcome @Bazmccullum, our new Head Coach 💜#WelcomeBackBaz #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/tDYz1V9IGz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Canterbury had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2016 but continued to ply his trade in various T20 leagues across the globe.

Advertising

The former Black Caps skipper has played 101 Test matches for New Zealand and scored 6453 runs with a high score of 302. He featured in 260 ODIs and amassed 6083 runs with a strike rate of 96.37.

KKR had announced that they were parting ways with head coach South African all rounder Jacques Kallis, and Katich. McCullum’s association with KKR goes back to the maiden season when he set the stage on fire with a blistering 158-run unbeaten knock in the first ever match of IPL.

He was an integral part of the KKR squad for five seasons and also led them in the 2009 edition.