‘Koi problem nahi’: How Smriti Mandhana led RCB to second WPL title despite having high fever before final

RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan said that Mandhana had been battling high fever before the final and told him that she would play the match, despite being ill. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title on Thursday, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Vadodara. One of the stars of the 204-run chase was captain Smriti Mandhana, who made 87 runs off 41 balls to play a central role in the title win.

Following the victory, head coach Malolan Rangarajan said that the 29-year-old had been battling high fever before the final and told him that she would play the match, despite being ill.

“She was seriously unwell with a high fever. But to turn up, not even show it, nobody in the team [knew]…for one second also didn’t show it. That’s the person Smriti is. When I spoke to her this afternoon, she said, ‘Nahi, Malo, koi problem nahi (there’s no problem), I’ll be there.’ So that’s her with her work ethic,” Rangarajan told the media after the win on Thursday.