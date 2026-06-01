Kohli’s warm gesture for Sooryavanshi as veteran meets teen-wonder after IPL win

Virat Kohli won 18 years to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and then, he suddenly won two in a row, hitting the winning runs with a six for the second one. Usually, that would be the biggest story at the end of an IPL season but this year, even an event like this can only share space with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has been lauded by one and all this season and on Sunday evening, he could be seen having a long chat with Kohli.

Kohli could be seen putting his arms around Sooryavanshi before seemingly sharing some words of wisdom with the teenager. Kohli’s decorated senior career started a few years before Sooryavanshi was even born.