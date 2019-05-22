Virat Kohli emerges Most Trusted Sports Personality: Study

Cricketer Virat Kohli is associated with many brands and is reportedly the highest earner from endorsements. No wonder then that his image and association with a brand makes him trustworthy in the eyes of the consumer. And that factor has resulted in him coming top among sportspersons in Most Trusted Personality 2019 report by consumer-insights company TRA.

TRA’s report of the Most Trusted Personalities in 2019 sees 39 personalities from Showbiz, Sports, Business, among others. The study was conducted through primary research among 2315 consumers in 16 cities.

Kohli, India’s cricket captain, who has been well ahead of the rest – on and off the pitch – is placed above Sachin Tendulkar in the list. The list sees only three sports personalities – Kohli, Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Surprisingly, there is no MS Dhoni in the list.

As per a Forbes study, Kohli accumulated Rs 228.09 crores during the October 2017 – September 2018 period to emerge as the second highest grosser in the country. Salman had topped the list with Rs 253.25 crore in earnings.

Kohli had made ESPN’s World Fame 100 2019 list alongside nine other Indians. Kohli was seventh in the list with the top three sports occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Lionel Messi.

Bollywood actor and veteran Amitabh Bachchan was identified as India’s Most Trusted Personality and also leads the list of actors, while Deepika Padukone is the most trusted female actor.

Aamir Khan is at number two followed by Salman Khan at number three. Akshay Kumar is at No. 4, Shah Rukh Khan at number 5, Ranveer Singh at number 6 and Ajay Devgn at number 7.

Among business biggies, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is India’s Most Trust Business Personality followed by Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani as the two Most Trusted Business Personality of India.