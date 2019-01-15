‘Kohli sets it up, Dhoni finishes it in style’: Twitterati celebrates India’s 2nd ODI win vs Australia

Skipper Virat Kohli struck a century and MS Dhoni an unbeaten fifty as India beat Australia by six wickets in the second One-day international to level the series 1-1 in Adelaide on Tuesday. Chasing a challenging 299 to win, India overhauled the target with four balls to spare.

Man of the match Kohli was dismissed in the 44th over after making 104 off 112 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dhoni, who has been coping a lot of criticism for his waning finishing skills, turned back the clock and took India past the finish line with a final over six. Twitter exploded as Kohli struck an excellent hundred and former captain Dhoni finished the game beautifully to help India level the series. Here are the best reactions:

Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top inn and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party.That’s the way.. keep up the good work #IndiaVsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

MSD polishes off yet another chase. ??champion stuff. #INDvsAUS — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 15, 2019

Kohli sets it up. Dhoni finishes it in style. Crucial runs from DK. Well done, ???? #AusvInd https://t.co/EzR1tRSK4v — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 15, 2019

Fantastic win by team India. Last few overs bowled by Bhuvi and top batting by Kohli and Mahi does it for the team #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2019

Lovely cameo by Karthik. He now plays this role as well as anybody. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

Excellent reading of the game today by Dhoni. Karthik in the end made it easy for him but it was yet another Masterclass by Kohli that made the difference . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2019

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost !

Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

Delighted to watch the finishing six by @msdhoni and the @imVkohli‘s poweress was absolutely magnificent. Truly enjoyed the game. Congratulations Team India.#ViratKohli #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PfnkIdOaN3 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 15, 2019

The series-deciding ODI will be played in Melbourne on Friday.