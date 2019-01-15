‘Kohli sets it up, Dhoni finishes it in style’: Twitterati celebrates India’s 2nd ODI win vs Australia

Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli struck a century and MS Dhoni an unbeaten fifty as India beat Australia by six wickets in the second One-day international to level the series 1-1.

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred against Australia during their ODI in Adelaide, Australia. (Source: AP)

Skipper Virat Kohli struck a century and MS Dhoni an unbeaten fifty as India beat Australia by six wickets in the second One-day international to level the series 1-1 in Adelaide on Tuesday. Chasing a challenging 299 to win, India overhauled the target with four balls to spare.

Man of the match Kohli was dismissed in the 44th over after making 104 off 112 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dhoni, who has been coping a lot of criticism for his waning finishing skills, turned back the clock and took India past the finish line with a final over six. Twitter exploded as Kohli struck an excellent hundred and former captain Dhoni finished the game beautifully to help India level the series. Here are the best reactions:

The series-deciding ODI will be played in Melbourne on Friday.

