How Kohli and Rohit produced fielding brilliance in Auckland. Coach explains

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Rohit Sharma was already moving towards square leg before the ball got there. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, seemed to know where the edge was heading before plucking it out of thin air at second slip. Two moments of brilliance from India’s veterans in their five-wicket win over New Zealand in Auckland had a common thread, according to fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh: anticipation.
Ghosh attributed the two efforts to the anticipation that comes from repeatedly fielding in the same positions and becoming familiar with the likely trajectory of the ball.
“I think anticipation is extremely important,” Ghosh said ahead of the second ODI in Wellington. “The more time you spend in a particular fielding position, the better you become at reading the game. Virat has fielded at cover and point countless times, so he knows the trajectory and path of the ball, as well as how it is likely to travel after impact. He reads the situation slightly earlier than others, and you can see that in his execution.”
Ghosh also explained how Rohit’s positioning helped him effect the run out of Daryl Mitchell. Rather than moving straight towards the ball, the Indian opener anticipated that it would travel towards square leg and adjusted his movement accordingly.
“As far as Rohit is concerned, I think he anticipated that the ball would go towards square leg during that run-out. He wasn’t moving straight; he was already shifting slightly towards square leg. That early anticipation allowed him to execute the skill perfectly. The more familiar you become with a particular position, the quicker you are able to anticipate what is going to happen. That’s what makes the difference,” he added.
Ghosh stressed that while natural ability and experience play a role, repetition in practice is what helped fielders develop anticipation.
“Experience is there and the natural (ability), but (it’s) more of repetition. The more you do (it) in the practice – that’s why in the practice sessions I try to replicate as close as to the match how the ball will come, so that they can anticipate and execute the skill,” Ghosh said.
Adapting to different conditions is another challenge for Indian fielders on overseas tours. Ghosh said the team discussed ground dimensions and weather conditions in the dressing room, with particular emphasis on positioning and the first movement towards the ball to cut down angles.
“When you travel to different countries, adapting to new conditions is always a challenge. The ground dimensions vary, the weather can be cold, and these are aspects we regularly discuss in the dressing room. In terms of ground dimensions, when you field in a particular position, observing the batters and understanding where the boundary rope is becomes important. Your first step is crucial because it allows you to cut down the angles and cover the ground more effectively. We constantly work on that initial movement,” he said.
India have also been using lighter balls in training to prepare for New Zealand conditions, where smaller grounds leave fielders with less time to react. The drills were designed to improve their judgement, stability and movement towards the ball.
“The lighter ball moves away from you and requires stability. These aspects we always talk about in the dressing room. If you play in (grounds with) small boundaries, there is no outfielder; everyone is infielder. The reaction time is less; the boundary is so close,” Ghosh added.