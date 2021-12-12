Mate are you ok? Virat Kohli reacts as David Warner swaps faces with Allu Arjun

Far away from Australia, David Warner has unexpectedly gained adulation in India, especially in the bifurcated Telugu-speaking region, united in its love for their Aussie social media sensation.

Last year, when the world went into lockdown, Warner tweeted: “Me and Kane Williamson will be doing Tiktok videos during quarantine”. And a fortnight later, he followed it up with another tweet: “Zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tiktok by my 5-yr old”.

From then on, it’s been an all-out barrage, much like the opener’s assault on opposition bowlers. From posting videos that show him grooving with his wife and daughters to lip-syncing popular Bollywood and Telugu songs and dressing up in a Bahubali costume, Warner has sent social media into a meltdown.

On Sunday, the left-handed batsman took to Instagram to post a hilarious morphed video of Indian actor Allu Arjun.

“Caption this!! #actor #who #lovethis,” read the caption of the post.

Virat Kohli and David Warner’s conversation. (Instagram) Virat Kohli and David Warner’s conversation. (Instagram)

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli also had a funny reaction to Warner’s edited video as the duo enjoyed some cheeky banter on his post. “Mate are you ok?” commented Kohli. Warner promptly replied: “@virat.kohli a little sore but I know you mean in my head, never alrigt.”

The 35-year-old Warner was instrumental in Australia’s triumph in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. He continued his form in the red ball as well, scoring 94 against England at the Gabba in the Ashes opener against England.

However, in the process, the swashbuckling batter has suffered a rib injury and didn’t came to bat in Australia’s second innings due to precautionary measures. The second Ashes Test will be played at the Adelaide, starting from December 16.