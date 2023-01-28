scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
'Kohli is slightly better' than Babar Azam: Mohammad Azharuddin

Virat Kohli has scored 24936 runs in his international career which included 74 centuries and 129 half-centuries. Babar Azam on the other hand has scored 11864 runs with 28 centuries and 80 half-centuries.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli on left. (FILE). Mohammad Azharuddin on the right. (Screengrab)
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is of the opinion that “Virat Kohli is slightly better” than current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Speaking on the sidelines of ongoing ILT20 league, Azharuddin was asked by Cricket Pakistan to choose a better batter between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to which he replied, “Kohli is a seasoned player. His numbers are huge. I feel it is always difficult to compare two players, but these are two very different players. But if you see, Kohli is slightly better.”

Virat Kohli has scored 24936 runs in his international career which included 74 centuries and 129 half-centuries. Babar Azam on the other hand has scored 11864 runs with 28 centuries and 80 half-centuries.

“Babar is a very nice guy. I have always had good conversations with him. I am not sure about kinship since he is much younger to me, but there is respect. There is always respect,” Virat Kohli had himself acknowledged during the 2022 Asia Cup while speaking to Star Sports.

Recalling their first meeting Kohli had said, “He was always keen to learn. He spoke to me after our game in the 2019 World Cup. I have always said he is keen to learn, and there’s no surprise that he is playing like this in all formats of the game. He is obviously a very talented player,”.

Virat Kohli after breaking a three-year century drought in Bangladesh in December has been in scintillating form. Back at his vintage best, he scored two centuries and scored 283 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka, jumping two places to break into the top five in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Kohli now has 750 points and has second-placed Rassie van der Dussen (766) and third-placed Quinton de Kock (759) in his sights, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains way out in front with 887 points.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 21:21 IST
