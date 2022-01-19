scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

Kohli goes past Tendulkar for most runs by Indian in away ODIs

He achieved the feat during the first ODI against South Africa here. Kohli made 51 off 63 balls, with the help of three boundaries.

By: PTI |
January 19, 2022 9:02:47 pm
Indian batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot while South African wicket keeper Quinton De Kock looks on during the first ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Star batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs in away One-day Internationals.

He achieved the feat during the first ODI against South Africa here. Kohli made 51 off 63 balls, with the help of three boundaries.

In Premium |Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (5,518) holds the top spot for most runs in overseas ODIs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When he reached 27, Kohli also went past former skippers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs scored against the Proteas.

Succeeded recently by Rohit Sharma as India’s full-time limited overs skipper, Kohli came into the game with 1287 runs.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Kohli now remains only behind Tendulkar, who has scored 2,001 runs against South Africa in ODIs, the most by any player across countries.

In the overall list, Kohli is now the sixth-highest run-scorer against South Africa. Apart from Tendulkar, Kohli is behind Ricky Ponting (1,879), Kumar Sangakkara (1,789), Steve Waugh (1,581), and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1,559).

Kohli shocked the cricket fraternity last week by announcing his decision to step down as India’s Test captain, a day after the team lost the three-match series 1-2. PTI AH AH

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag duo lift India Open titles
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 19: Latest News