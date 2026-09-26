‘Shubman Gill has the desire and perspective to lead India for long’: Kohli

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Virat Kohli has thrown his weight behind Shubman Gill, saying the young captain possesses the clarity and drive needed to steer Indian cricket for years. Speaking ahead of India’s opening ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Kohli praised Gill’s growing command of the role and his instinct for staying ahead of the game.
“Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team,” Kohli said to JioStar.
“He has got his plans very clear in terms of how he looks at us operating in the field. Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving, which everyone does in a leadership role,” he added.
What stands out most to Kohli is Gill’s hunger to lead India the right way. “He has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine.”
Kohli also highlighted Gill’s tactical sharpness, noting his knack for unsettling opposition batters. “He thinks of ways to get batters out in the field, which is always a sign of doing something different or staying a step ahead. He is not shy to use different kinds of fields, put guys under pressure, communicate the same to the bowlers, and bring in a certain kind of bowling attack.”
Kohli on his own batting: ‘I promised myself I’d play more freely’
The soon-to-be 38-year-old Kohli has been in sublime form over his last 10 ODIs, scoring three centuries, one 90-plus knock and four fifties. Reflecting on his changed approach, Kohli said he had to unshackle his mind and shed the weight of expectations.
“What’s changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I’m going to play more freely. I’m not going to worry about the expectations that people might have around me. My role had always been, for a long period of time, that I’m going to stabilise things,” he said.
Kohli admitted that role clarity had sometimes restricted his natural game. “I know I can play, I know I can hit shots. But the demands are such that if it’s a tricky situation and you are playing on a tricky pitch, you eventually get into a space where you’re like, I can hit, but I’ve been given a role.”
Now, he wants to carve out the freedom to add an extra 30–40 runs for the team. “I am making a conscious effort that if I’m set to make a difference in the game, where you can get 30–40 extra runs. I want to stay in a space where, if I’m choosing not to take a risk, it’s because I’m setting up eventually to get to a point where I say, okay, now press the accelerator down.”
Kohli believes that if he bats deep, India can consistently post 350–360. “The game is changing in a way that, especially if the conditions are fast-paced and good, and other teams are looking to push you towards 340–350, we should be able to get 350–360 as well. I’m very willing to take risks now because I know that if I make runs there, we’ll get 350–360 easily. And if I do that and play longer, then I can hit more at the end.”
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