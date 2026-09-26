‘Shubman Gill has the desire and perspective to lead India for long’: Kohli

Virat Kohli has thrown his weight behind Shubman Gill, saying the young captain possesses the clarity and drive needed to steer Indian cricket for years. Speaking ahead of India’s opening ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Kohli praised Gill’s growing command of the role and his instinct for staying ahead of the game.

“Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team,” Kohli said to JioStar.

“He has got his plans very clear in terms of how he looks at us operating in the field. Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving, which everyone does in a leadership role,” he added.