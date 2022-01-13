Kohli, Ashwin, Rahul slam broadcasters after DRS gaffe in Cape Town Test

After South African captain Dean Elgar survived an LBW decision on Day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town, members of the Indian team vented their ire on field. Ashwin had a go at the broadcasters at Supersport Park while Kohli fired verbal volleys on the stump mic.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 21st over of South Africa’s innings, when Ashwin trapped Elgar with a ball that kept straight. Umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger but Elgar opted for a DRS review. Replays showed the ball pitched in line and hit Elgar in the middle. However, quite mysteriously the trajectory of the ball, showed that it was going over the leg-stump. Even the umpire expressed his shock and was heard saying “that is impossible,” on the stump mic.

Moments later Ravi Ashwin said: “You should find better ways to win Supersport.”

That didn't look like it was going to miss the stumps.

An angry Kohli kicked the ground in disgust and then used the stump microphone to good effect and said: “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.”

After that, KL Rahul was heard saying: “Whole country playing against XI guys.”

Virat Kohli speaking right into the stump mic indicating that the DRS is definitely rigged to favour South Africa. KL Rahul: whole country against 11 people

Another one chimed in to say, “broadcasters are here to make money boys”.

For some time, the bowlers lost focus before getting Elgar at the fag end of the day.

After the end of play, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock and former India legend Sunil Gavaskar discussed the use of hawkeye.

“India was desperate to get the wicket and the emotion overflowed after that. The ball pitched in line and bounced and Elgar got a good stride forward. With that stride, it was going to be close,” said Pollock.

“Indians went over the top. Hawk-eye is something you rely on for decision making. It’s an independent body. They do their level best with everything they have got. They have got their own cameras. I can understand the disappointment because they wanted the wicket but I think they went over the top a little bit,” he added.

“Hawk eye, it’s scientific. They got each little point that they plot. And that’s how they work out where it goes. That’s a lot more scientific than any of us. We rely on them to make the decision and that’s what they have done,” he added further.

“Because it hit Elgar on the knee roll, I thought at best it would if it was not hitting the top of middle stump then it would clip the top and that would mean umpires call and that was out,” said Gavaskar.

Was it the right decision? 🤔 Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar discuss the use of hawkeye after Umpire adjudged Dean Elgar out lbw but reversed his decision as the tracking technology showed the ball going over the wicket…

“Yes he was forward but it hit him on the knee roll. On the knee roll, for someone who is not that tall, 9 times out of 10, even on South African pitches, the ball would hit the stumps,” observed Gavaskar.

The series has been tight and low-scoring throughout. In this test, top-ranked India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings to set the home team a target of 212 to take the series.