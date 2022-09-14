scorecardresearch
Kohli and Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I Rankings

Both Kohli and Hasaranga reaped the rewards of their rich performances at the recently concluded Asia Cup.

While Kohli finished with most runs for India, Hasaranga was Sri Lanka's leading wicket taker at the 2022 Asia Cup. (Photos: ICC and Reuters)

India’s Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga made giant leaps in the newly released ICC Player T20I Rankings courtesy of their performances in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

While the former India captain jumped from the 29th to the 15th spot in the T20I men’s batting rankings, Hasaranga jumped three spots to the sixth in the bowlers ranking and seven spots to fourth on the all-rounder list owing to his player of the tournament worthy performances in the continental cricket tournament.

Even though India were knocked out in the Super 4 stages, Kohli finishing as the tournament’s second highest run scorer and finally ending his 1000 plus day century drought was a big plus for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup next month in Australia. The 34-year-old scored 276 runs in five innings that included the highest T20I score by an Indian.

Hasaranga scored 66 runs with the bat apart from picking nine wickets, three of which he registered in the final against Pakistan, and was crucial to Sri Lanka winning the Asia Cup for a sixth time.

The 25-year-old is now just 100 points behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood for the top spot in T20I men’s bowling rankings.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan also became the new no.1 ranked T20I all-rounder, overtaking Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi for the top spot.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:27:11 pm
