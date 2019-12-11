Kohli 2-1 Williams: Virat Kohli has last laugh over West Indies bowler

Virat Kohli got to his half-century off just 21 deliveries (Source: AP) Virat Kohli got to his half-century off just 21 deliveries (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli had the last laugh in the duel against Kesrick Williams in the third T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Kohli scored nine runs off the seven deliveries he faced bowled by Williams, but his reaction after hit a six off Williams understated that the Indian skipper had not forgotten his battle-within-the-battle with the bowler.

So far, Kohli has scored 45 runs off the 24 deliveries from Williams he has faced in T20Is.

The Indian skipper scored a quickfire 29-ball 70 laced with four boundaries and seven sixes in the 3rd T2oI. The 31-year-old helped India post 240 for 3 in the first innings, their third highest total in T20I cricket.

Kohli was animated throughout the innings, whether it was taunting Williams after hitting him for a big six or reacting to KL Rahul’s shots.

Virat shows his bat to Williams..

KL Rahul to Kohli:

Phat gayee hai uski jaane dijiye😂😂😂 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/J9lSSyosF0 — Gaurab Kafle (@kafle_gaurab) December 11, 2019

Kohli came to bat at No.4 after Rishabh Pant got out for a two-ball duck. He shared a 95-run partnership for the third-wicket off just 44 deliveries.

Watch: Evin Lewis robs Rohit Sharma of four runs with phenomenal save on boundary

Kohli infused life into the series by doing Williams’ ‘notebook’ celebration in the first T20I after hitting him for sixes. The rivalry started in 2017 when the West Indies’ bowler did his trademark celebration after dismissing him.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batsman, first Indian to hit 400 international sixes

In the second T20I, Williams silent celebration, putting a finger on his lips after dismissing Kohli. But, in the third T20I, Kohli ensured that he doesn’t lose his wicket and plays till the end.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd