Koffee with Karan: MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Sachin Tendulkar or Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul have their say

Indian cricket team members Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on the latest episode of TV series Koffee with Karan hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar. The duo had interesting moments in the show and revealed secrets about their personal lives including their dating history. Both were asked a few tricky questions during the ‘Rapid-fire round,’ and in both were asked who was the better batsman between current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. They were also queried who was a better captain between MS Dhoni and Kohli.

To the question of better batsman, Pandya gave a one-word answer saying “Virat”, and on the other hand KL Rahul said, “I’ll say Virat, yeah”. For the better captain, both picked MS Dhoni without hesitation.

When asked who is most likely to be distracted by cheerleaders during a contest, Rahul speaks for Pandya saying, “He’s been with all of them, so not distracted” leaving the all-rounders visibly embarrassed.

On another question of ‘What is the most embarrassing thing you have done in the locker room?’ left Johar surprised. To the question, Pandya replied, “I like to spank.” KJo asked him, “Spank?” Hardik clarified, “I just enjoy hitting the boys.”

In one segment on the show, the filmmaker quizzed them if they have ‘copy pasted’ the same flirty texts to multiple women. Pandya and KL Rahul both agreed that the all rounder is guilty of doing this. KL Rahul then said that he had received screenshots from two women complaining about how Pandya has sent them the same messages., “I’ve gotten those screenshots. From two different people, tell him to at least send us different messages.” Pandya in response said, “Why? Same thing I feel for them.”

On the professional front, Rahul and Hardik, both are the part of India’s squad in the Test series against Australia. Hardik wasn’t selected in the playing XI of the fourth and final Test, while Rahul replaced Rohit Sharma, who rushed back to Mumbai for the birth of his newborn daughter. The duo is also part of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which is scheduled to start January 12 onwards.