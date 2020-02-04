Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s Team India will take on New Zealand in an ODI series from Wednesday. (File Photo) Virat Kohli’s Team India will take on New Zealand in an ODI series from Wednesday. (File Photo)

Virat Kohli, speaking on the eve of India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton, said the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash has impacted his outlook towards life.

Bryant, one of the most decorated basketball players of all time, died in a helicopter crash last month along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also a budding hoopster. Kohli, who said he grew up watching Bryant in action in the NBA, said the legend’s death was a reminder that life is sometimes taken for granted in pursuit of control over the future.

“When someone that you have looked up to in some ways, passes away like that, it does put things in perspective. At the end of the day, life can be so fickle. It’s so unpredictable. I think a lot of the times we get too caught up in the pressures of what we have to do tomorrow…we really forget living life and enjoying life and just appreciating and being grateful for the life we have,” Kohli said.

“You start looking at things from a different point of view suddenly and you want to enjoy every moment you’re going through. You realise that what you’re doing at the end of the day is not the most important thing. The most important thing is life itself,” Kohli added.

‘ODI series not testing ground for T20 World Cup’

Kohli added that the team management is not viewing the upcoming ODI series as preparation for the T20 World Cup Down Under later this year.

He said, “You have to respect the format, you have to play according to the pace of the 50-over game and as I spoke of the combination as well. It’s about guys getting settled in their roles and repeating that game after game so that they know I played this in this format, I have to play this in T20s or similarly in Test cricket…We are not looking at this series as preparation for T20 World Cup. IPL is going to be the right platform for that.”

India’s outfield fielding has been quite poor of late and consistently low standards have become a concern despite flashes of brilliance. Kohli said the team management had taken note of this and there is focus on lifting the fielding aspect along with batting and bowling.

“If you look at the average age of this team, it’s 27 max. So we should be fielding way better than what we have. I think the standards of fielding overall were not that good from either side. T20 cricket it can happen because the game is so fast-paced,” he added.

