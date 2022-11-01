Knocked out of the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands look to upset Zimbabwe

Losing their first three games in the Super 12 to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, Netherlands became the first team to be knocked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup final four contention. Thanks to their sensational one run win against Pakistan and a washed out game against South Africa, Zimbabwe still remain in the race for the semis. If that is to remain, a win against the Dutch is the minimum that has to go in Zimbabwe’s favor as the two lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

The two have previously met on four occasions in the format, with Zimbabwe winning twice, Netherlands winning one and a fourth that ended in a tie. The only meeting between the two at the World T20 was in 2014 when Zimbabwe emerged victorious by five wickets.

Where will the match be decided?

Max O’Dowd in the powerplay

Amidst regular batting collapses during the tournament, Maxwell O Dowd has been Netherlands’ sole hope with the bat. The 28-year-old has scored 161 runs in six matches and the opener will have to score big if Netherlands are to best Zimbabwe including an unbeaten 71 against Sri Lanka. Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza have both picked nine wickets and featured in the powerplay this season. The duo are likely to trouble Max O’Dowd in the first six overs.

Next up, 🇿🇼 lock horns against the Netherlands 🇳🇱 in a crucial Super 12 match in Adelaide #ZIMvNED | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DX8GvqAxmG — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 1, 2022

Sikandar Raza against de Leede-van Meekeren

Going into the tournament, Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe’s highest T20I run-scorer this year (652 runs in 18 innings). The 36-year-old has scored most runs for Zimbabwe at the World Cup as well but his form has barely resembled his pre tournament exploits. The pace duo of Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren have a total of 16 wickets between them in the tournament so far and will be raring to remove Zimbabwe’s best batter out of the way.

Six lust

Zimbabwe have hit 10 sixes in their last five outings in the tournament whereas Netherlands have cleared the boundary a total of 12 times in as many matches

Form guide

Starting from the Round 1 games at this T20 World Cup, Netherlands have won only two of their last six matches that includes four defeats in the last four games (W,W,L,L,L,L). Zimbabwe on the other hand, have won thrice in as many fixtures and also played a washed out fixture against South Africa barring the two defeats. (W,L,W,NR,W,L)

Probable Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Roelof van Der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.