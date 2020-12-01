Knight Riders invest in Major League Cricket of USA

KKR co-owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders are set to become one of the key investors in Major League Cricket, a multi-million dollar T20 tournament which is expected to kick-off in 2022 in the US.

After the IPL and CPL, this is the third such league in which the Knight Riders group, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta, will have a team in.

The American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) have announced the induction of the Knight Riders franchise as one of their key investors and they will play a strategic role to help USA Cricket run the six-team T20 league.

Vijay Srinivasan, one of the co-founders at ACE, recognizes this occasion as a watershed moment in ACE’s endeavour to make cricket mainstream in the US.

“We are hugely excited by the Knight Riders buying into the vision of Major League Cricket and look forward to working with them to bring the potential of American cricket to fruition. It is great to have them in early in the process and have their expertise involved all the way through the league’s launch,” says Srinivasan.

“Moreover, their investment is a statement of validation of our plans. This is a strategic long-term investment into the future of cricket in the United States,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd