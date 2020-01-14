KL Rahul keeps wickets against Australia; Rishabh Pant under concussion observation

KL Rahul keeping the wickets. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul keeping the wickets. (Source: BCCI)

KL Rahul donned the gloves and went behind the wickets as Mohammed Shami started the innings with the ball as Australia began their chase of 256 in the first ODI against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Although Rishabh Pant is the specialist wicketkeeper, he was put under observation after suffering a blow to the head from a Pat Cummins delivery while batting in the first innings. In the second ball of the 44th over, he might have suffered a concussion while trying to pull a shot.

As a safety measure, Manish Pandey has replaced the 22-year-old on the field as a substitute.

KL Rahul is the 24th player to have kept wicket for India in ODIs, with Farokh Engineer being the first in India’s first ever ODI against England in July 1974.

After starting their innings brightly with a 121-run partnership between KL Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74), India slumped to the superior pace attack of Australia soon enough. Rishabh Pant tried to stabilise the batting order, but even he was dismissed for just 28 by Cummins as he was caught by Ashton Turner.

With the help of a late show by the tailenders, especially Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, India managed to put 255 on the scoreboard before being all-out in 49.1 overs.

Australia are currently on 84/0 after 10 overs. Follow live updates here.

