Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
‘A few people think I have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite….’, says Venkatesh Prasad on his criticism of India vice-captain

Prasad suggested a season in county cricket ahead of IPL for Rahul to get past his woeful form in the longest format of the game.

Sunil Gavaskar had also slammed KL Rahul for his failure against Australia in the 2nd Test. (AP)
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Sunday, clarified via social media that his criticism of KL Rahul of late hasn’t been a personal jibe at the India opener.

Taking to Twitter Prasad wrote, “A few people thinking i have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended.”

Prasad further suggested that for Rahul to help pull himself out of a stack of poor scores in the longest format, he may have to opt for playing more red ball domestic cricket outside India.

“Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?” he added.

On day three of the India-Australia Delhi Test, Rahul was dismissed in the second over of India’s chase of 115 runs at the score after scoring just one run. This, to add to a score of 17 in the first innings.

After his dismissal, Prasad had also been critical of Rahul and questioned his place in the starting lineup.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part,” Prasad had tweeted. “No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11. Shikhar had a test avg of 40+ , Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait.. Many domestic performances constantly ignored.”

“His inclusion shakes belief in Justice. SS Das had great potential,so did S Ramesh,both avgd 38+but did not get beyond 23 test matches. Rahul’s consistent inclusion gives an impression of lack of batting talent in India which isn’t true. Last 5 years his avg is below 27 in 47 innings.”

In his last 10 innings across the format, KL Rahul has scored only 125 runs, averaging less than 35.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 16:58 IST
