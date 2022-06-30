‘My road to recovery has begun’: KL Rahul tweets after successful surgery in Germany

Indian opener and vice-captain KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany. The senior batter is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months.

Informing his fans and followers about the surgery, Rahul took to Twitter on Wednesday night and posted a photo of himself with a message, “It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon.”

Rahul was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month due to the injury. He has over the years had recurrent lower abdominal related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries. Rishabh Pant led the T20I side against South Africa in KL’s absence.

The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.

Once he is back in India, his rehabilitation would be monitored by the NCA Sports Science team headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

Rahul has been one of India’s prolific scorers in the shortest format and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.