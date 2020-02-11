KL Rahul ton goes in vain as India succumb to rare ODI series whitewash

India scored 296/7 in their 50 overs in the 3rd ODI. (Twitter/BlackCaps) India scored 296/7 in their 50 overs in the 3rd ODI. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

India’s pace resources were stretched thin as they were beaten by New Zealand by 5 wickets in the 3rd ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. India have lost the series 0-3, succumbing to a rare ODI series whitewash. KL Rahul scored a century as India posted 296/7. New Zealand chased the target down with almost three overs to spare, as Colin de Grandhomme targeted Shardul Thakur at the death.

Colin de Grandhomme does it! Finishes it with a boundary to complete a 5 wicket win! He finishes 58* from 28 while Latham is 32* from 34. A 3-0 ODI series win over India. Scorecard | https://t.co/ME4kbXC4Jg #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/c4MMxES8rg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 11, 2020

First Innings: India, put in to bat first after losing the toss, got off to a shaky start again, with Mayank Agarwal (1) capping off a disappointing tour with another failure and Virat Kohli (9) offering a catch at third man early on. Prithvi Shaw (40) got off to a good start and looked to play aggressive cricket, before losing his wicket after going for a suicidal run. After the top order wobble, it was up to Shreyas Iyer (62) and KL Rahul (112) to consolidate the Indian innings once again in the series. Manish Pandey (42), coming into the side for Kedar Jadhav, also played an able hand alongside Rahul as India maintained a decent run rate throughout their innings.

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui was the venue of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand. (Express Photo by Sandip G) The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui was the venue of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand. (Express Photo by Sandip G)

Kylie Jamieson (1/53) was on target for New Zealand once again and was the pick of the bowlers. Not only did he get Agarwal’s wicket with the new ball, his awkward length made life difficult for Indian batsmen in the middle overs as well. India finished their innings at 296/7, having recovered from 62/3 on the back of a middle order resistance.

Second Innings: New Zealand openers Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls (80) were on song once again, with India finding their first wicket only after the hosts had crossed the 100-mark with the required run rate well in sight. In the 32nd over, New Zealand were 186/2, and it looked like they had the chase in complete control. Kane Williamson, coming into the side after recovering from an injury, and Ross Taylor were dismissed in quick succession, as India turned the screws in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/47) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/45) brought back India into the match and it looked like the match would go down to the wire.

New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets in the 3rd ODI. (Express Photo by Sandip G) New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets in the 3rd ODI. (Express Photo by Sandip G)

However, India’s pace resources were stretched in the last 10 overs, with Colin de Grandhomme (58*) targeting Shardul Thakur (1/87 in 9.1 overs) in particular. Batting with Tom Latham (32*), De Grandhomme steered New Zealand from a tricky position in the chase to a victory with 2.5 overs to spare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd