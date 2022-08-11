KL Rahul named India for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe

Updated: August 11, 2022 9:31:54 pm
India opener KL Rahul has been deemed fit and clear from the BCCI medical team to return back to action. The 30-year-old will lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match series in Zimbabwe, starting next Thursday, August 18.
“The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe,” the Board for Control of Cricket in India wrote in a statement. It further read, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.”
Dhawan had captained India to a 3-0 ODI series win in as many games in the Caribbean last month and had been named as the captain for the tour to Zimbabwe as well. No other changes were made to the squad that was announced last week.
Rahul has been out of action since after IPL 2022 when he was ruled out of the five-match home T20I series against South Africa owing to a groin injury. He had then travelled to Germany and underwent a successful surgery for a sports hernia before returning to India and going to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation. The right-handed batter had then also tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the West Indies tour and missed the entirety of the three ODI and five T20I tour.
With questions and concerns over his place in India’s T20 squad going into the T20 World Cup in Australia this October, Rahul was named as the chief deputy to Rohit Sharma in the 15-player squad.
