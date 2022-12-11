KL Rahul to lead India in first Test against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma ruled out due to injury

After suffering a dislocated thumb injury during the second ODI vs Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma has now been ruled out of the first Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday. In his absence KL Rahul will lead India in the first of two Test matches against Bangladesh. Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as the vice captain.

“India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh,” BCCI wrote in a recent media advisory. It further added that the board’s medical team will take a call on Sharma’s availability for the second and final Test at a later stage.

The BCCI further added that Abhimanyu Easwaran has been added to the squad as the Indian captain’s replacement. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami on the other hand, been excluded from the squad for the entire series. Replacing them would be Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar.

The board stated that while Shami is yet to recover from a shoulder injury, Jadeja was also not 100 percent fit when it came to his knee injury.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.