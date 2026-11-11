Tilak or Gaikwad? Dhir or Axar? The riddle that KL Rahul leaves with

The flexibility to bat anywhere in the order, the ability to soak pressure and deal with any challenge that circumstances or conditions throw up, the dexterity to rebuild and accelerate, anchor, enforce or finish, KL Rahul is India’s Mr Irreplaceable. So, as India head into the fourth and fifth ODIs against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, Rahul’s departure to prepare for the Tests has left them with a selection puzzle.

His presence at number six allowed India to play Axar Patel at five in the first two ODIs, with Rahul expected to close out the innings. His absence means India need a relook at numbers five, six and seven, with four contenders – Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir and Axar – vying for those spots. Shreyas Iyer and the management must find the best balance, not merely pick the best three batsmen.

Axar batted at number five in the Auckland and Wellington ODIs, with four right-handers at the top. India may want a left-hander in the middle order to break up that sequence. Tilak, therefore, could be in contention.

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In T20Is, Tilak has shown he can rotate the strike under pressure before accelerating. He demonstrated that in the Asian Games final, where he consolidated before attacking. He also showed those qualities in his maiden ODI fifty against South Africa in Paarl in 2023. Coming in at 101/3, he took time to settle before scoring 52 off 77 balls and helping Sanju Samson build a match-defining partnership. The innings offered a glimpse of the qualities Rahul has brought to India’s middle order.

However, his slow start in the 50-over format remains a concern. In the India A ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka in June, he took time to settle into his innings. While his left-handedness is an advantage, India will want to see if he can keep the scoreboard moving when he comes in during the middle overs.

Ruturaj brings a different skill set. Though usually a top-order batsman, his record at number four gives India reason to consider him in the middle order. He has scored 214 runs in five innings there, averaging 71.33, with a century and a fifty.

Gaikwad or not?

Gaikwad has filled in at that position when Iyer has been unavailable over the last 12 months. With Iyer back, Gaikwad could be considered to bat at five. However, there is still a question over whether he can consistently up the scoring rate once he gets set in an ODI.

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The roles at numbers six and seven offer another challenge. Dhir is likely to be considered for the finisher’s role. He has limited ODI experience, with 47 runs in six matches, but showed his attacking ability in the first T20I at Christchurch, scoring 31 off 17 balls at number seven to take India home. In that role, he may have to attack from the start; at number six, he may have more time to settle.

Axar’s position also needs thought. His record at number seven offers some encouragement: 346 runs in 22 innings, at an average of 21.62 and a strike rate of 95.31. His value is not limited to the runs he scores; he is one of India’s key spin options in the middle overs. But he batted at five in the first two ODIs, and India must consider how a move to six or seven might affect his batting.

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One possible combination is Ruturaj at five, Tilak at six and Axar at seven. It gives India a batsman capable of building an innings at five, a left-hander at six and an all-rounder at seven. Dhir could come in for Tilak or Axar if India want more attacking power. Leaving Axar out would reduce their bowling options, while leaving Tilak out would mean losing the left-handed presence they may want in the middle.

Another option is to play Tilak at five, Dhir at six and Axar at seven. This would give India a left-hander higher up the order and allow Dhir time to settle before attacking. However, leaving Ruturaj out would mean losing a batsman who has shown he can provide stability.

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The two combinations offer different strengths. Ruturaj would provide greater stability in the middle order, while Dhir would give India another attacking option at the end. The choice is between having an additional batsman who can build an innings and one who can provide a late flourish.

The numbers alone do not settle the selection question. India need a batsman who can absorb pressure and rebuild in Rahul’s absence, a left-hander who can break up the right-handed sequence and someone who can finish strongly. The challenge for Iyer and the management is to find a combination that covers all three areas. These two ODIs at Mount Maunganui offer a chance to assess how the four players fit into those roles.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 214 runs in five innings at number four, averaging 71.33, with a century and a fifty.