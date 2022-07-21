scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 before Windies tour

KL Rahul, who was set for a comeback in the West Indies series, has tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 21, 2022 8:35:23 pm
kl rahulKL Rahul was at the NCA. (Twitter/Laxman)

KL Rahul, India’s vice-captain, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the series in West Indies. He was recovering after the recent surgery at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and was set to travel to West Indies later this week.

Rahul was only named in the T20I squad for the West Indies series, subject to fitness, and his absence will open up the chance to the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda (who opened in a game in the series in Ireland), and Sanju Samson.

He had underwent a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and been missing in action ever since hewas forced to skip the home T20 series against South Africa in June.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul had earlier tweeted

Further, in another development, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games also tested positive for the virus before taking the flight to Birmingham.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda
Watch Video

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News