KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 before Windies tour

Updated: July 21, 2022 8:35:23 pm
KL Rahul, India’s vice-captain, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the series in West Indies. He was recovering after the recent surgery at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and was set to travel to West Indies later this week.
Rahul was only named in the T20I squad for the West Indies series, subject to fitness, and his absence will open up the chance to the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda (who opened in a game in the series in Ireland), and Sanju Samson.
He had underwent a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and been missing in action ever since hewas forced to skip the home T20 series against South Africa in June.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul had earlier tweeted
Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers. @BCCI #NCA pic.twitter.com/LS3bdPCkIO
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 21, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Further, in another development, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games also tested positive for the virus before taking the flight to Birmingham.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Yashwant congratulates Murmu: ‘Hope she functions as custodian of Constitution without fear or favour’
Pilot surprises parents by flying them home. Watch heart-warming video
Tempo ferrying students home catches fire in Delhi’s Rohini, all 21 kids safe
Speed up surveillance activities to arrest monkeypox: Karnataka govt tells district officers
Indian women’s cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19 before CWG 2022
Edappadi K Palaniswami gets keys to AIADMK headquarters ten days after its sealing
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa recalls her days of struggle where she waited tables and catered
Pizza store staffer’s reflex action draws Spider-Man comparisons online
JNU to resume offline classes for all students from August 3
KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 before Windies tour
SC allows plea to end 24-wk pregnancy: Can’t deny abortion to unmarried woman
US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19