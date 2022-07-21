KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 before Windies tour

KL Rahul, India’s vice-captain, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the series in West Indies. He was recovering after the recent surgery at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and was set to travel to West Indies later this week.

Rahul was only named in the T20I squad for the West Indies series, subject to fitness, and his absence will open up the chance to the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda (who opened in a game in the series in Ireland), and Sanju Samson.

He had underwent a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and been missing in action ever since hewas forced to skip the home T20 series against South Africa in June.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul had earlier tweeted

Further, in another development, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games also tested positive for the virus before taking the flight to Birmingham.