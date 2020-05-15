KL Rahul is on another level: Dhawan on competition for openers’ spots in World T20 squad

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have been in contention for the opening spots in T20I squads (AP File Photo) Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have been in contention for the opening spots in T20I squads (AP File Photo)

India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is backing himself to secure a spot in India’s T20 squad for the upcoming World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020. Dhawan is focusing on his performance instead of the competition for the opening spot.

“I am aiming for the World Cup, I am preparing for it. I am working on my fitness. I know whenever an opportunity comes, I should be ready to play. Team selection is not my hands. I want to perform. Over the last 1 year, it’s been about getting injured and making comebacks for me. It’s part and parcel of the game,” Shikhar Dhawan told Irfan Pathan during an Instagram live session.

“My job is to make runs. I think in the last series, I made a fifty after a long time. But before that, I kept making 30s and 40s. Of course, I should be a good impactful player who can give a good start to my team and take my innings forward from there. That’s the role I will play for my team.”

Dhawan was impressed with Rahul’s batting in the T20I series in Sri Lanka and admitting that he was mesmerised watching the Karnataka batsman from the non-striker’s end.

“Of course, KL Rahul is playing very well. It gives me a lot of joy in watching him bat from the other end. He is on another level. I watched him bat during the Sri Lanka series. It was my comeback. I was at the non-striker’s end. He was hitting it all over the park. It was on a different level. I was loving it. He is playing so well. Rohit is playing so well.

“It’s a good thing for our team that many batsmen are playing well. The rest is up to the selectors. It’s up to them whether they want to take 2 openers or 3. My job is to work hard and give my 100 percent. Nothing more than that,” Dhawan said.

Rahul has scored 1,461 runs from 38 T20I innings at an average of 45.65 including two centuries and 11 half-centuries. On the other hand, the Delhi opener has scored 1,588 runs from 61 T20I innings at an average of 28.35 including 10 half-centuries.

